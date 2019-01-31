Applebee’s Is Selling $1 Hurricanes All February Long

They may not be offering a Valentine’s Day deal, but Applebee’s still knows how to make February merry and bright. The chain restaurant's latest “Neighborhood Drink of the Month” is only $1 and celebrates late winter’s most indulgent, over-the-top holiday: Mardi Gras. In honor of the Big Easy, Applebee’s is selling $1 hurricanes, and it sounds truly as festive as a Nola holiday in the French Quarter.

The Fascinating Origins of the 25 Biggest Chain Restaurants

The boozy beverage is made with rum, passion fruit, orange, black cherry and lime, and it will be served in a 10-ounce mug. To give it that Mardi Gras flair, the drink will come with either a masked stirrer or decorative Mardi Gras beads to really put you in the party mood.

Not only will these dollars drinks be served throughout the month, Applebee’s will keep the hurricane on their menu through actual Mardi Gras on March 5.

If there’s one signature drink of New Orleans, it’s the hurricane. The cocktail was originally developed at French Quarter staple Pat O’Briens. According to the restaurant’s website, it was originally concocted to use excess rum in bar orders. When Applebee's is selling $1 hurricanes all month long, who needs to go to another chain restaurant happy hour deal?