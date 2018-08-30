7UP was invented in 1929 by Charles Leiper Grigg, who unhappily worked as an advertising executive at Whistle Orange Soda before quitting to make his own orange drink dubbed Howdy. Howdy was unsuccessful because of Orange Crush, which contained real orange juice. Doctors started to stress the importance of vitamin C around this time, and Howdy only contained essential oils found in the fruit’s peel.

13 Things You Didn't Know About 7UP

So Grigg set out to make a new drink. Although there were about 600 other lemon-lime sodas out there already, he took a nosedive into citrus waters and created another one anyway. But this time, things were different. 7UP, which wasn’t always called 7UP, made waves for various reasons and a market leader was born.

Fast-forward nearly a century later, and this fizzy pop is still alive and well. Although people don’t use it to cure hangovers anymore, soda slickers will still find the classic drink on store shelves waiting to be tossed into cake batter, used as a marinade for shrimp, or simply poured over ice. Chances are that you, your parents, and even your parents’ parents have enjoyed a can at some point in this life, but we bet you didn’t know these 13 things about 7UP.