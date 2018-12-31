On January 1, most of the country will wake up in agonizing pain from partying too hard on New Year’s Eve. The first day of the year is recognized as National Hangover Day, after all. To help soothe the inevitable alcohol-induced aches, 7-Eleven is ringing in 2019 with 19-cent coffee and water because, let’s face it, if your body is hurting, your wallet will be too.

On New Year’s Day from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., customers can score a medium fresh brewed coffee or 1-liter bottle of 7-Select Pure water for just 19 cents. Most importantly, the water has minerals and electrolytes, which are necessary to properly hydrate your dried-up-starfish of a body.

The only thing is, you have to prepare ahead by downloading the 7-Eleven smartphone app and signing up for the chain’s loyalty program, 7Rewards. Each customer is limited to one item, but it still counts toward the store’s “Buy Six, Get the Seventh Free” drink offer. Just don’t cash in your free drink on New Year’s Day because, like, it’s only 19 cents, man. Then again, money management is just another New Year’s resolution you probably won’t stick to.