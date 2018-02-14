12 Affordable Valentine’s Day Sparklers

No matter what you’re doing, where you are, or whom you are with, Valentine’s Day celebrations call for a pour of bubbly, whether romantic rosé or elegant blanc. And it’s always a bonus if you can find these sparklers for under $20 a bottle, which most of these are — even a couple of the rosés, which tend to be more expensive. Related Stories A Bouquet of New Wine Releases, From France and Elsewhere

Here, then, is a Valentine bouquet of a bubbly bottles both white and pink with one flaming red example.

Domaine Bousquet Mendoza Brut NV ($13). Made from organic grapes, this Argentinean has intense fruitiness with eau-de-vie-like fruit flavors.

Pascual Toso Mendoza Brut NV ($13). Even with its bubbles, the flavors here are more like those of a chardonnay table wine — not a bad thing — with some herbal notes and a firm finish.

Bianca Vigna Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut NV ($14). Good yeasty notes with a touch of brioche crumbs; the slight oxidation makes it a good food wine.

Castell de Vilarnau Catalonia Cava Brut Reserva NV ($15). Rich bubbles, firm flavors, and a little sherry-like fruitiness in the finish.

Col Vetoraz Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut NV ($16). Nice bubbly intensity with candied flavors, like minty Valentine hearts.

Vino dei Fratelli Prosecco Extra Dry 2016 ($18). Lightly sweet but with good intensity and a crisp finish.

Mionetto Cuvée Anniversario Valdobbiadene Prosecco NV ($23). A very nice combination of minerality and creaminess within a firm structure.

Domaine Bousquet Mendoza Brut Rosé NV ($13). Nice floral sweetness with good body and fine intensity.

Castell de Vilarnau Catalonia Cava Brut Rosé Reserva NV ($16). Very light, delicate flavors with dark cherry notes and a pleasant metallic underlay.

Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel Stellenbosch Brut Rosé NV ($25). A South African made with some pinotage along with the traditional pinot noir and pinot meunier, this is a tightly wound pink with good acidity and a pleasant dash of bitters.

Gustave Lorentz Crémant d’Alsace Rosé NV ($30). Lots of light candied flavors with a finish of lightly sweet rose hip jelly.

Paringa South Australia Sparkling Shiraz 2016 ($18). Aussie sparkling shiraz is no-apologies, big and full, sweet and fruity, ruby red bubbly — and this one has some savory notes to boot. An acquired taste, perhaps, and one for only the sweetest of hearts.

