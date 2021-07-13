Step 1: Heat oven to 400F. Lightly oil a large rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2: Mix 1/4 cup oil, 2 tablespoons ketchup, 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder, 1 teaspoon hot sauce, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon salt in the bottom of a large bowl.

Step 3: Add 1 pound halved fingerling potatoes, 1 pound trimmed, peeled, halved carrots, 1 large cut onion and 1 can beans. Toss to coat well with the sauce.

Step 4: Scrape mixture out onto prepared baking sheet. Bake, stirring once or twice, until potatoes and carrots are fork-tender, about 35 minutes.

Step 5: Sprinkle with chopped herbs. Serve hot or at room temperature.