4.5
2 ratings

Curry Roasted Carrots and Fingerling Potatoes

July 13, 2021 | 3:26pm
By
A satisfying side
Curry roasted carrots and fingerling potatoes
Kristen Mendiola for The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Roasted carrots and potatoes may feel wintery, but the root veg and tubers are in season in summer too. Whatever time of year you choose to make this curry-flavored side, it's sure to be a hit. Our recipe tester absolutely raved about this recipe.

Ready in
55 m
20 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
394
Calories Per Serving

Notes

This is also good with skinny sticks of peeled parsnips instead of carrots.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 Teaspoon hot red pepper sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Pound fingerling potatoes, preferably multi-colored, halved lengthwise
  • 1 Pound slender orange or multi-colored carrots, ends trimmed, peeled, halved crosswise
  • 1 large sweet onion, ends trimmed, halved cut into ½-inch thick wedges
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can black beans or chickpeas, drained
  • 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh herbs, such as chives and cilantro

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 400F. Lightly oil a large rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2: Mix 1/4 cup oil, 2 tablespoons ketchup, 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder, 1 teaspoon hot sauce, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon salt in the bottom of a large bowl.

Step 3: Add 1 pound halved fingerling potatoes, 1 pound trimmed, peeled, halved carrots, 1 large cut onion and 1 can beans. Toss to coat well with the sauce.

Step 4: Scrape mixture out onto prepared baking sheet. Bake, stirring once or twice, until potatoes and carrots are fork-tender, about 35 minutes.

Step 5: Sprinkle with chopped herbs. Serve hot or at room temperature.

