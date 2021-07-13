Roasted carrots and potatoes may feel wintery, but the root veg and tubers are in season in summer too. Whatever time of year you choose to make this curry-flavored side, it's sure to be a hit. Our recipe tester absolutely raved about this recipe.
Notes
This is also good with skinny sticks of peeled parsnips instead of carrots.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons ketchup
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon curry powder
- 1 Teaspoon hot red pepper sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Pound fingerling potatoes, preferably multi-colored, halved lengthwise
- 1 Pound slender orange or multi-colored carrots, ends trimmed, peeled, halved crosswise
- 1 large sweet onion, ends trimmed, halved cut into ½-inch thick wedges
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can black beans or chickpeas, drained
- 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh herbs, such as chives and cilantro
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 400F. Lightly oil a large rimmed baking sheet.
Step 2: Mix 1/4 cup oil, 2 tablespoons ketchup, 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder, 1 teaspoon hot sauce, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon salt in the bottom of a large bowl.
Step 3: Add 1 pound halved fingerling potatoes, 1 pound trimmed, peeled, halved carrots, 1 large cut onion and 1 can beans. Toss to coat well with the sauce.
Step 4: Scrape mixture out onto prepared baking sheet. Bake, stirring once or twice, until potatoes and carrots are fork-tender, about 35 minutes.
Step 5: Sprinkle with chopped herbs. Serve hot or at room temperature.