As we close in on the final months of summer, you've probably grown tired of the same old grilled dishes. But there are plenty of regional styles that you likely haven't tapped into yet. This white barbecue sauce comes straight from Alabama and is served best with smoky chicken.

This iconic Southern recipe will put other summer chicken dishes to shame. The tangy flavor of the barbecue sauce is unbeatable when drizzled over smoked, applewood rubbed chicken. Pair it with potato salad, coleslaw or more cold summer dishes for hot days.

To prepare the sauce you'll need mayo, cider vinegar, creole mustard, horseradish and some seasonings. Just mix all of the ingredients in a bowl until it's blended and let it refrigerate for about two hours before serving.

For the chicken, start by soaking wood chips in water for 30 minutes while you season the chicken with rub. Once the wood chips are drained, fill the smoker box with wet wood chips and place the smoke box under the grill rack. But if you don't have a smoker box and you're still in the mood to try something new, here's some of our best chicken, steak, shrimp and more grilled recipes.

White BBQ Sauce With Smoky Chicken

Ingredients

For the White BBQ Sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoons creole mustard, preferably Zatarain’s

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1/2 teaspoon oarse ground black pepper, preferably McCormick

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, preferably McCormick

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the Smoky Chicken:

1 cup hickory wood chips

2 pounds bone-in chicken parts

2 tablespoons Applewood rub, preferably McCormick Grill Mates

Directions

For the White BBQ Sauce:

Mix all ingredients in medium bowl until well blended. Cover.

Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving to blend flavors.

For the Smoky Chicken:

Soak wood chips in enough water to cover for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, season chicken with rub.

Drain wood chips. Fill smoker box with wet wood chips. Place smoker box under grill rack on one side of grill before lighting. Close grill.

Prepare grill for indirect medium heat (350–375 degrees F). Preheat grill by turning all burners to medium. Turn off burner(s) on one side.

Place chicken on unlit side of grill. Close grill again.

Grill 30–40 minutes, or until internal temperature of thickest part of chicken is 165 degrees F, turning occasionally. Move chicken to lit side of grill with skin-side down. Turn lit side of grill to high.

Grill, uncovered, 3– 5 minutes longer, or until chicken is charred.

Serve chicken with White BBQ Sauce.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick