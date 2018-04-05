These Are the Ultimate Trader Joe’s Dinner Hacks

Trader Joe’s has developed a loyal following for its amazing selection of frozen and packaged foods that can’t be bought anywhere else, as well as for its competitively low prices. Devoted Trader Joe’s shoppers brave the crowds once a week or more to scoop up cult favorites such as Oven-Baked Cheese Bites, Heat & Eat Falafel, and Frosted Maple and Brown Sugar Shredded Bite Size Wheats as well as new products that are frequently introduced.

Even if you love a brand, sometimes it is nice to take something and make it your own. Using prepared foods in recipes can save time and yield wonderful results even on busy weeknights. It is all about looking at the product and figuring out a way to add maximum flavor for a dish that is even better than the original.

Having frozen food in your freezer (even if it isn’t something homemade and freezer friendly that you’ve made yourself) can take the stress out of cooking and allow you to enjoy the process a whole lot more! If you aren’t quite a domestic goddess (or god) in the kitchen, then substituting some of the more time-consuming aspects of a recipe with something premade can offer you a great chance to expand your repertoire.

These recipes offer new and interesting ways to use foods you may already have at home (if you shop at Trader Joe’s, that is) so have a look and get inspired! There’s lots of fun to be had and delicious food to be made using these ultimate Trader Joe's dinner hacks!