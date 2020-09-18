If you want to take your weeknight dinners from boring to adoring, consider ditching chicken breasts and learning how to cook chicken thighs. There are plenty of ways to make chicken at home that aren't boring, and this recipe for chicken thighs, served with garlic and white wine, is one of them. It's so easy too. Just gather up your ingredients and toss them into your slow cooker for a quick and easy dish.

Making dinner at home feel like a restaurant experience isn't hard when you have great recipes on deck. This dish has chicken thighs, a decadent potato dish and a light veggie all in one, making for a complete meal.

To prepare the chicken thighs, start by seasoning them with tarragon, salt and pepper. Sear the chicken, skin side down, for about four minutes. Then put the rest of your ingredients into your slow cooker and add in the chicken stock, white wine and seared chicken. Cook for eight hours on low.

Once the chicken is done, add in the peas for the last five minutes of your cooking time. This dish is a life saver if you're in college, busy with work and kids or just in need of a low maintenance meal. Luckily, we have plenty more easy and delicious Crock-Pot recipes for you to try.

Slow Cooker Chicken With Garlic and White Wine

Ingredients

1 package Perdue Fresh Chicken Thighs (4-5 thighs)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided

16 ounces baby red potatoes, halved

8 ounces baby carrots

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1/2 cup white wine

1 teaspoon dried tarragon, divided

1 teaspoon salt, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 ounces mushrooms, quartered

1 large onion, sliced

1/2 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup frozen peas

Directions

Season chicken thighs with ½ teaspoon tarragon, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken, skin side down, until the skin is brown and crispy, about 3 to 4 minutes.

In a 4 to 6 quart slow cooker, combine the baby red potatoes, mushrooms, carrots, onions, and garlic. Season with remaining tarragon, salt, and black pepper.

Pour in the chicken stock and white wine. Add the seared chicken on top of the vegetables. Cover and cook for 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low until chicken is done and vegetables are tender. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 180°F. Add peas for the last five minutes of cooking time.

To serve, place a chicken thigh in a shallow bowl. Surround with vegetables. Pour the white wine sauce around the chicken and vegetables.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue