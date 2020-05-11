Oven-baked chicken is a staple for easy weeknight dinners. And although the iconic dinner food may seem like a predictable option, this shoyu chicken recipe is anything but average. The easy recipe yields 24 perfectly marinated pieces of chicken in less than one hour of cook time.

Although you will need to marinate the chicken overnight, it's worth it. With its incredibly crispy coating, delicate marinate and perfectly moist center, shoyu chicken is sure to become a staple in your house. But, be careful when cooking this dish, because chicken is one of those meats you may be making all wrong.

To make the marinade you will need sugar, garlic, ginger, sherry wine and Aloha Shoyu (or soy sauce). After marinating the chicken for 24 hours, simply bake it until the skin is golden brown you've got a delicious new method for cooking chicken that is anything but boring.

Chicken recipes have one of the most popular recipe searches on Google during the coronavirus, and shoyu chicken ranked as the top search in Idaho. To see which recipe was the most-searched in your state, check out our list.

Ingredients

5 pounds chicken thighs – skin on

2 cups Aloha Shoyu – that’s Hawaii's go-to brand but if you can’t get it any soy sauce will do

2 cups white sugar

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1/4 cup sherry wine

Directions

Combine all ingredients and marinate for 24 hours

Bake chicken in marinating liquid at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes, or until the skins are golden brown.

This yields 24 pieces of chicken.