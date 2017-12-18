Savory Pumpkin Spice is Everything Nice with Rustic Penne

Nutty, rich, and layered with savory depth, browned butter provides the perfect foundation for saucing a hearty pasta dish with fall flavors. And what better way to celebrate the season’s harvest than with the signature sweetness of roasted pumpkin paired with hearty al’ dente penne?

This recipe for Penne with Caramelized Pumpkin, Onion, Sage and Brown Butter pulls out all of the seasonal stops to deliver a rustic, sophisticated dish in less than 45 minutes that will have guests coming back for more. Peppery sage complements the sweetness of caramelized pumpkin (or substitute any other type of squash!), and the brown butter combined with residual, carb-rich pasta water of the penne provides a decadent drizzle of deliciousness to every forkful.

Penne is prized for the noodle’s capacity to hold a consistently well-blended sauce within the dish. Named for the way the angular cut of the noodle resembles a quill pen, the hollow nature of penne provides a chewy bite and it’s resilience to overcooking ensures a perfect pasta every time.

Pumpkin and spice is everything nice, and makes for the perfect seasonal moments, whether they be a full on family feast or a quiet, cozy winter dinner for two.