There’s no denying that one of the biggest at-home cooking trends right now is making bread. If it seems like everyone is spending their Saturdays baking loaves and sharing the process on Instagram, well, that’s because they are. A new trend report from Pinterest confirms this is really happening.

Searches for different breads from around the world like flaky croissants, fluffy Japanese brioche and fried sweet fritters are increasing on the social media site. But one curious regional specialty has seen a massive increase in America: "Navajo bread," also known as fry bread. Searches for this recipe increased 350% between February and March.

For the uninitiated, fry bread is one of the must-try foods across America and is the official state food of South Dakota. It’s a thick, soft, deep-fried dough that is somewhat like an unsweetened funnel cake. It's often used as a base for fry bread tacos, sandwiches or as something to dip in rich chilis or stews.

This regional recipe is presumably popular on Pinterest because it doesn't require yeast like a lot of other bread recipes. According to one popular recipe linked on Pinterest, all it takes to make this dish is flour, lukewarm water, baking powder, salt and canola oil for deep-frying at home. So if you want to try this trend yourself and make some fry bread tacos for dinner tonight, you can easily get started since it’s one of those dishes you can make using only pantry staples.