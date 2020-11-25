If you’re cooking for Thanksgiving, chances are your concentration is all on the turkey. You've probably given your all to choosing and cooking the perfect turkey — and it’d be a shame to let any of it go to waste, especially if you don't eat it all on Thanksgiving Day itself. While there are plenty of delicious Thanksgiving leftover recipes to be made, the question remains: How long will leftover turkey last?.

The first thing you have to know is that your turkey, like any other perishable item, should not be left out for more than two hours at room temperature. When you do store your turkey, ensure all the meat is taken off the bone before storing it in shallow airtight containers that are immediately placed in the refrigerator or freezer.

Any cooked leftover chicken or turkey lasts just three or four days in the fridge, but if you freeze it, it can last up to four months, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. If stored in broth or gravy, turkey should last up to six months in the freezer. Now that you know how long your leftover turkey will keep, here’s what you can expect from your other Thanksgiving leftovers.