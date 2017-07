With Labor Day right around the corner, it’s time to kick back, relax and make the most of the final days of summer. There’s no better way to say farewell to the warm, sunny days than with a barbecue with family and friends! If you’re hosting Labor Day this year, here are four plant-based favorites you won’t regret adding to the menu! So get the grill ready and skip the traditional hamburgers and hotdogs to celebrate the end of summer.

Pop a fewon the grill and top them off with a tropical mango, pineapple and strawberry salad. The fresh fruit will add vibrant flavors and freshness that will bring your burger to a whole new level

These bite-sized burgers are easy to make and are guaranteed to disappear quickly. Enhance the irresistible flavor of Lightlife’s Quinoa Smart Patties with some melted cheddar, caramelized beer onions and a sweet blackberry barbecue sauce. Simply mouth-watering.

You can never go wrong with guacamole – it’s a fact. And with a plant-based patty, everyone can enjoy seconds without the guilt.

Why settle for a traditional burger? Try this recipe with a Mediterranean twist. Topped with hummus, fresh-squeezed lemon and olives, this burger may just become your new favorite plant-based alternative.