Making a grocery list and shopping by the aisle are both ways to make the most out of your trip to the grocery store. But learning how to do things yourself and save money on groceries is the true grocery shopping secret that will save you big in the long run. If you’re a fan of peanut butter or other nut butters, learning the one-step recipe will help you cut your bill down like a pro.

Nut butter is a pantry staple for many Americans that pairs perfectly as a dip with an apple or can be spread on a sandwich better than mom used to make. But, depending on the brand and any additives, nut butter can be pricey, especially if you’re shopping on a budget. Instead of splurging on pre-made varieties, make the nut butter yourself.

The next time you’re craving a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, choose your favorite nut and make the nut butter yourself. Simply add your favorite nut — peanuts, cashews, almonds or walnuts are just a few you can choose from — to your food processor and enjoy freshly made nut butter. Really, it’s that easy.

