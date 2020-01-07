You know that fruits and vegetables have seasons and that shopping seasonally for products like squashes and berries can save you big bucks at the grocery store, but did you know that non-perishable food items have cycles and seasons too? Knowing when those seasons are and how to shop those sales is one of the best ways to save money at the grocery store every year.

To find out what groceries go on sale when, we consulted some of our favorite budget-minded blogs, such as Living Richly on a Budget and The Krazy Coupon Lady. The grocery trends tend to go with themed months and holidays. Here are some of the grocery items that go on sale every month:

January: vitamins, holiday decorations, soda

February: canned food (including fish, vegetables and fruits), chocolate, breakfast foods

March: frozen vegetables, frozen dinners, frozen pizza

April: eggs, Easter candy, Easter decor

May: chips, condiments, hot dogs, meats for the grill

June: sunscreen, hamburgers, barbecue sauces and marinades, ice cream, chips

July: ice cream, school supplies, salad dressing, condiments

August: disinfectant, school supplies, school lunch foods (pudding, lunch meat, snacks)

September: summer clearance items (sunscreen, grill tools), school supplies, baby items

October: canned pumpkin, seafood, Halloween candy, baking supplies (chocolate chips, evaporated milk)

November: baking goods, broth and soups, canned goods, turkey, cake mixes

December: baking staples (flour, sugar, butter), broth and soup, gravy, canned goods

Knowing how to shop the aisles for groceries with long shelf lives and stocking up on soups, frozen vegetables, vitamins and snacks when they go on sale can save you big throughout the year. There’s no reason to bust your budget on food and other household goods, especially when it comes to these 35 grocery store items you should never pay full price for.