If you're looking for a comforting dish to put on your dinner table, this recipe for green bean and tofu casserole is a staple the entire family can enjoy. The blend of crimini mushrooms, fried onions and perfectly cooked tofu is so good your kids won't even notice that it's loaded with vegetables.

As one of the best casserole dishes around, this dish is a great way to use any leftovers you may have from the previous night's dinner.

To make the dish, you'll need a variety of common pantry seasonings as well as tofu, green beans, cremini mushrooms, onions, vegetable broth and garlic. After cooking your veggies, coat half of your casserole dish with vegetable stock and stir in some flour. Then puree the tofu with vegetable broth until it's smooth. Add the tofu and vegetable mixture to the baking dish. Top it with fried onions and bake for 15 minutes.

And viola, in less than one hour you have a delicious vegetarian dinner that's cheap and easy to make.

Creamy Green Bean and Tofu Vegan Casserole

Ingredients:

3/4 package House Foods Tofu, Medium Firm

1 1/2 pound green beans, trimmed and cut in half

1 1/2 cup cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 cup fried onions

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons sea salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

3/4 cups vegetable broth

2 teaspoons all purpose flour

Preheat oven to 400F.

Directions

Fill large stock pot with water and bring to a boil with a pinch of sea salt. Add green beans and cook for 5 minutes, then strain.

Meanwhile, cook onions with olive oil over medium heat until soft, then add mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes. Add garlic, salt, pepper and cayenne and cook another 3 minutes.

Deglaze pan with half of the vegetable stock, saving other half for the tofu. Sprinkle flour over the pan and stir to create a sauce.

Puree tofu in a food processor with remaining ½ cup of vegetable broth until smooth.

Add pureed tofu to mushroom pan and stir over medium heat to coat mushrooms evenly. Then add green beans and toss to coat well.

Transfer green bean mixture to casserole baking dish, top with fried onions and bake for 15 minutes.

This recipe is courtesy of House Foods.