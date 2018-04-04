Someone Made a Giant Deviled Egg Using 24 Regular Eggs

Spring is the season of eggs, right? And, spending Easter festively dyeing and searching for hidden Easter eggs, one can often end up with quite a few leftover hardboiled eggs taking up space in the fridge. One of the best solutions to a glut of hard boiled eggs (as well as a reason to make a batch in the first place) is to whip up a big batch of delicious deviled eggs!

One Youtube channel, however, is not content with simply making a large quantity of the devilishly delicious snack. JP Lambiase and Julia Goolia, the couple behind the Hellthy Junk Food, decided to make a single monstrously enormous deviled egg using a vast quantity of regularly sized eggs.

In their video, the pair use an egg-shaped plastic chocolate mold and a homemade poly-plastic silicone putty mold to bake more than 2 cups of egg whites over a period of many, many hours (which proves to be quite the rigmarole) before filing it with a more-or-less traditional yolk-and-mayo filling and garnishing the whole thing with a dusting of paprika.

The resulting monstrosity clocks in at a whopping 1464 calories and does not look the least bit appetizing, with overcooked brown edges and a strange mottled texture — no doubt due to the long cooking time and unorthodox cooking vessel.

The Hellthy Junk Food website includes a corresponding recipe — with a caveat. “Don’t actually make this,” they warn. “Normal deviled eggs are easier to eat, quicker to make and just as delicious.” Check out the full video below to see just how difficult it was to create the colossal appetizer.

