There’s no denying that garlic is great. It’s a food that lowers your blood pressure and it’s delicious. But garlic can also be a pain. It gets stuck to your knife and fingers, and peeling it can seem like a task all on its own. If you’re like us, you’ve probably turned to minced garlic or garlic powder by now. But luckily, we asked some chefs to weigh in on the best hacks for peeling and chopping garlic, and the answer is surprisingly simple.

The Best Way to Cook Cheap Steaks

First things first, to peel your garlic, you’re going to want to crush the cloves against your countertop. This will crack the skin off of the garlic and make it very simple to peel. The easiest way to do this is to use the backside of your knife and carefully crush the garlic with the heel of your hand.

Another way to peel garlic effectively is by baking it in the oven. Preheat your oven to 325 degrees and leave the garlic in there until it gets soft. Let it cool down and then press the cloves out from the skin. From there, you can mix the garlic into a delicious paste to put on your perfectly grilled steaks or restaurant-worthy pasta.

To mince or chop your garlic, chefs recommend getting a Microplane. This kitchen gadget is great for grating cheese, citrus zest, garlic and more. But, if getting a Microplane isn’t feasible, the keys to chopping garlic are keeping it out of the refrigerator and owning a very sharp knife. Not having good knives in your arsenal is one cooking mistake you need to stop making. Sharp knives make everything from chopping garlic to onions not only easier but also safer.

If peeling and chopping garlic has always seemed like a daunting task, you may want to consider reading up on these restaurant secrets every home cook should know.