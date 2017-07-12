Cotton Candy Company Gets 'Fluffed Up'

“Fairy floss,” cotton candy’s catchy moniker, has hit San Diego’s organic scene with a flair. Vanessa Corrales, owner of Get Fluffed Up, brings unique flavors of rose petal, lavender, peppermint, and churros to eager adults and kids alike.
On July 13, Corrales will team up with You & Yours Distilling Co. for the unveiling of cotton candy cocktails, with Get Fluffed Up spinning the sweet treat for guests. Flavor pairings include: Pepper Martini served with Pepper Cotton Candy; Spicy Gimlet served with Jalapeno Cotton Candy; Fluffed Up Coffee served with Coffee Cotton Candy; and Flower Fields, served with Lavender Cotton Candy.
PACIFIC recently spoke with Corrales about bringing her specialty fairy floss to San Diego, click here to read the full interview.
