Cotton Candy Company Gets 'Fluffed Up'

“Fairy floss,” cotton candy’s catchy moniker, has hit San Diego’s organic scene with a flair. Vanessa Corrales, owner of Get Fluffed Up, brings unique flavors of rose petal, lavender, peppermint, and churros to eager adults and kids alike. How to Make Cotton Candy in 6 Easy Steps

On July 13, Corrales will team up with You & Yours Distilling Co. for the unveiling of cotton candy cocktails, with Get Fluffed Up spinning the sweet treat for guests. Flavor pairings include: Pepper Martini served with Pepper Cotton Candy; Spicy Gimlet served with Jalapeno Cotton Candy; Fluffed Up Coffee served with Coffee Cotton Candy; and Flower Fields, served with Lavender Cotton Candy.

PACIFIC recently spoke with Corrales about bringing her specialty fairy floss to San Diego, click here to read the full interview.