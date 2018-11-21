Sugar, spice and everything nice are what the holidays are made of, so get your rolling pins out, dust off your cookie cutters and get that butter softening — ‘tis the season for cookies! Whether you’re making cookies for a holiday party, to leave them out for Santa or simply for the joy of baking, there is something extra special about making cookies this time of year, preferably while listening to Christmas music and feeling cozy.

Christmas Cookies That Are Better Than Grandma’s Recipes

You probably already have a slew of favorite cookie recipes up your sleeve and ready to make, but isn’t there always room for more? These recipes are guaranteed to delight and are sure to get gobbled up in no time at all. From classics like gingerbread and sugar cookies to more unusual (but no less scrumptious!) flavors like spiced peanut butter and chai tea eggnog cookies, these recipes will certainly delight, so read on to discover Christmas cookies that are better than Grandma’s.