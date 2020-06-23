By Michael Archambault, GadgetReview.com

To find the best coffee grinder available for your morning routine, we looked at essential features, including each grinder’s grind settings, dossing ability, hopper size, and included warranty. Depending on where you’ll be brewing coffee - hopefully with the best coffee machine - we have powerful electric options, as well as manual hand-cranked selections — perfect for your next camping trip. Additionally, whether you love American coffee, espresso, or Turkish coffee, we have a grinder that can achieve the perfect grind setting for a delicious cup.

The best coffee grinder in our lineup is the Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill; this product from Cuisinart delivers an affordable grinding option perfect for brewing American coffee via methods such as drip, pour-over, and French-press. The machine includes a built-in 4 to 18-cup slide dial for dossing and a hopper that can store enough whole beans for up to 32 cups of freshly brewed coffee. Keep reading to learn more about the best coffee grinder.

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Coffee Grinder — Best Overall

Why we like it: Cuisinart delivers a product with quality burr grinding for uniform coffee grinds, leading to a better tasting cup. The Cusinart comes in at a great price, and offers features such as an 8 oz. hopper and automatic dossing.

Pros:

Quality burr grinding for uniform grinds

Slide dial for automatic dossing

Includes removable 8 oz. bean hopper

Cons:

Not great for espresso or fine grinds

The DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill from Cuisinart is an excellent option for those who love fresh American-style coffee. Capable of adjusting grinds from fine to coarse, you can use the quality burr grinder for uniform grinds, crafting a more delicious cup of coffee. The integrated slide dial also allows for automatic dosing from 4 to 18-cups. An included removable 8 oz. bean hopper will enable you to store up to 8-oz or about 32-cups worth of coffee beans at the ready.

The Cuisinart features a heavy-duty motor, so you shouldn’t expect the unit to burn out during your morning coffee process. The only bit to note is that this grinder isn’t great for espresso or finer grinds, as the grinder doesn’t have the level of control we would prefer to make these more delicate drinks. However, the DBM-8 is the best coffee grinder for pour over, best coffee grinder for French press, and the best coffee grinder for cold brew.

Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Electric Coffee Grinder with Multi Settings — Honorable Mention

Why we like it: This option from Mr. Coffee allows you to quickly whip up your favorite cup of coffee thanks to its wide grinding chamber. Built-in controls allow you to select the amount of grinds and grind coarseness with a single button press.

Pros:

Easy one-touch operation

Design reduces mess & waste

Removable chamber for cleaning

Cons:

Doesn’t feature fine controls

Mr. Coffee is a household name that has been powering American mornings and dolling out cups of coffee for decades. The Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Electric Coffee Grinder with Multi Settings allows you to grind fresh beans with a single touch, thanks to its quick access settings for grind amount and coarseness. The integrated grinding chamber enables you to start the process quickly, and it features a Maid Cleaning System to reduce waste build-up on the walls.

We also love that the chamber is removable for easy cleaning, no need to get the entire mechanism wet to get it spotless. The machine can automatically dose anywhere from 4 to 12 cups, and you can select between three grind settings. However, there is no fine grind control, making it a problematic choice for espresso or Turkish coffee.

JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder with Adjustable Settings — Best Portable

Why we like it: If you’re out camping or want to put together a quick cup of Joe on the road, then JavaPresse has you covered with its hand-cranked manual grinder. With an adjustable grind selector and durable ceramic burrs, this grinder has you covered.

Pros:

Ceramic burrs for reliability and professional level grinding

Requires no electricity to use

Adjustable grind setting

Cons:

Can be tiresome to operate

Coffee isn’t made exclusively at home; in fact, a fresh hot cup of Joe while camping is nearly an American tradition. The JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder with Adjustable Settings allows you to craft a fine cup of coffee in the middle of nowhere, or on the side of the road, thanks to it not requiring any electricity. Merely crank the top handle, and you will begin grinding your coffee beans. An adjustable selector even allows you to select your grind coarseness.

JavaPresse has included high-quality ceramic burrs that have been tested to last 5x longer than your average stainless steel burrs. Overall, we love the JavaPresse, but as it is manual, it does take a bit of arm power, which can get tiresome after a few cups.

SHARDOR Coffee Grinder Electric — Best on a Budget

Why we like it: This easy to use grinder from SHARDOR uses a removable grinder chamber that makes cleanup a breeze and allows for quick operation. Best of all, this coffee grinder won't break the bank for the price conscious.

Pros:

Durable stainless steel chamber

200W powerful grinding motor

Grinds completely in 20-seconds

Cons:

Not the most controlled grind

For those looking to grind fresh beans for a strong cup of coffee, the SHARDOR can help you meet your desire. The SHARDOR Coffee Grinder Electric provides a durable stainless steel chamber where coffee is ground, operated by a single button for ease of use. The 200W powerful grinding motor lets you grind fresh beans without worry that your machine will struggle, and it can do so in 20-seconds or less.

Add the removable bowl chamber to the base, add the lid with a sealing ring, and start grinding. SHARDOR also includes a brush for maintenance, keeping your unit in top shape. Just know that you won’t get the evenest grind, but it’s more than suitable for your average cup of American coffee. The SHARDOR is our favorite and best budget coffee grinder.

Mueller Ultra-Grind Conical Burr Grinder Professional Series — Best Professional

Why we like it: Mueller offers a high-quality product, fashioned from hardened alloy steel to give you a top class experience. The Mueller can handle a large capacity of beans in its 240g hopper, and includes an adjustment for precision grinding.

Pros:

Large 240g coffee bean hopper

Quality hardened alloy steel burrs

Includes portafilter bracket for espresso

Cons:

Consistency varies with setting

Mueller provides a high-quality product with its Ultra-Grind Conical Burr Grinder Professional series. This coffee grinder features a conical burr forged from handed alloy steel, providing you with a long-lasting product that can stand up to wear. The unit offers adjustments for dossing size and grind coarseness, allowing for a fine grind down to espresso levels. We also like the included portafilter bracket for resting your espresso machine’s portafilter during grinding.

The top burr is easily removable for cleaning, and Mueller provides a cleaning brush in the box. The grind settings can be a bit inconsistent at coarser settings, but it still does an excellent job, providing a cup of coffee any barista would be happy to serve. The fine adjustment and consistency also makes it the best coffee grinder for aeropress.

Baratza Sette 270 Conical Burr Coffee Grinder — Best for Espresso

Why we like it: Grinding fine espresso requires a coffee grinder of high-caliber, and Baratza certainly delivers with 270 grind settings. Digital dossing allows for excellent accuracy, and you can save three presets for later use.

Pros:

High-precision grind settings

Accurate digital dosing system

Grinds 5-grams per second

Cons:

Relatively expensive option

Consumers of espresso know that grinding your beans can be a rewarding experience that produces an excellent flavor, but you need to have a high-precision grinder for the process. The Baratza Sette 270 offers a burr grinder with 270 options of adjustment with what Baratza calls both macro and micro settings. The system can also measure out the exact amount of coffee needed with a digital dosing system, then store it in memory for later use.

While the Baratza Sette 270 is an expensive option, it certainly provides the optimal experience for those seeking the perfect shot of espresso. Of course, the Sette 270 can also be used for other coffee grinds, such as American coffee; it also includes a grounds bin for convenient containment. Overall, the Baratza Sette 270 is the best grinder for espresso.

How We Decided

To find the best coffee grinder, we began by researching the factors that contribute to a great coffee experience. Essential factors include, each grinder’s grind settings, dossing ability, hopper size, and included warranty. After we analyzed each of these factors, we then set minimum criteria for our selection, only allowing the best options to make our list. You can rest assured that our selections will help you fulfill your caffeine addiction.

We started with each grinder’s grind setting; a bit obvious, but an essential component. Each grinder we selected offers the ability to adjust grinding between fine and coarse with ease. We have also highlighted grinders that are suited for trickier grinds such as espresso and Turkish coffee. The dossing ability of each was also considered, some offering a manual option that we ensured was easy to select, with others using high-tech digital dosses for finer precision.

You might not always want to load coffee into your machine, so we took the time to locate options that provide large hoppers of at least 8 oz. For any more compact machines, we ensured that while a hopper wasn’t available, they were able to hold a suitable amount of coffee in their grinding chambers. Lastly, made sure that all options on our list feature a 1-year warranty, so your purchase stays protected.

Best Coffee Grinder Buyer’s Guide

Features

Grind Settings: Different styles of coffee brewing require different grinds. Ensure that the coffee grinder you are purchasing allows for adjustment; the more levels of adjustment, the more granular control you have over your coffee brewing process. Fine grinds such as Espresso and Turkish coffee may require more specialized machines. Additionally, a burr style grinder will offer a more consistent result than a blade grinder.

Dossing Ability: Dossing is a luxury feature that allows a grinder to automatically dispense the proper grams or ounces needed for your cup. If you want to avoid measuring out your coffee grinds, keep an eye out for electronic dosing. When shopping, know that electronic digital systems are more accurate and will deliver better results, but at a higher price.

Hopper Size: A coffee hopper will hold whole beans in a machine for later usage. Machines with hoppers are typically larger, so if you are looking for an ultra-portable solution, you may need to forgo the option. When selecting a hopper, choose one that includes a rubber seal for keeping your beans fresher longer.

Warranty: Don’t let your new coffee grinder fail on you — ensure that it includes a minimal 1-year warranty to cover any malfunctions. Some manufacturers may offer more extended warranties, but you should set your minimum goal for at least a year.

Q&A:

What is the best coffee grinder for home use?

According to our research, the best coffee grinder is the Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Coffee Grinder; it offers quality burr grinding for uniform coffee grinds, leading to a better tasting cup. The Cusinart also comes in at a great price, and offers features such as an 8 oz. hopper and automatic dossing.

What makes a good coffee grinder (what is the best coffee grinder to buy)?

When shopping for a coffee, keep an eye on essential features, including each grinder’s grind settings, dossing ability, hopper size, and included warranty. Higher-quality grinders typically feature a burr mechanism for better consistency, while a blade grinder is more affordable, but can produce an uneven grind.

What is a burr coffee grinder, and is a burr grinder really worth it?

A burr coffee grinder uses two burred plates to grind coffee instead of a pair of blades. The burr process helps to ensure a more consistent grind for a better cup of coffee. Uneven grinds can lead to coffee that isn’t brewed correctly, thus producing an undesirable weak or bitter effect. A burr grinder is highly recommended when making espresso, which requires more control over ground sizes.

Are whole coffee beans cheaper than ground?

Generally, whole beans are more expensive. Most individuals do not purchase whole coffee beans for pricing reasons, but instead to achieve a better cup of coffee. Whole beans stay fresher longer and can produce a better-tasting cup of coffee or a shot of espresso with greater crema.

