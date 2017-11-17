8 Compact Kitchenettes Bursting With Style and Function

A kitchenette, which is simply a small kitchen, can provide all the cooking necessities for a smaller living space. It also can provide a welcome layer of convenience in a bigger house. Whether you're downsizing, moving into a microunit or wanting the convenience of a mini kitchen in the basement, guest suite or garage, these designs have ideas for you.

This brilliant kitchenette inside an oversize armoire includes a sink, a microwave, a mini fridge and induction heat. This setup is perfect for a loft, a guesthouse or office space.

This clever kitchenette definitely falls in the convenience camp. A beautiful second kitchen, it's adjacent to the dining room and features a refrigerator and freezer drawer; coffee and other drinks can be served easily from it. The sink and bar area could have been fully concealed behind beautiful walnut doors too. Related: Compact Bar Cabinets That Fit Any Space

Open shelves provides plenty of storage in this finished garage and allow for placement of this kitchenette under a window. This convenient setup allows the garage to be used as an entertaining space that opens to the outdoors.

Many new appliances on the market make designing a kitchenette easier. The microwave drawer added to the kitchenette of this finished basement is perfect for making popcorn or heating beverages.

Here is a kitchenette built for convenience; it's used by extended family in a vacation home. The house includes larger spaces where everyone can gather and smaller suites with kitchenettes and laundry facilities. Related: Paint Your Cabinets Chartreuse For a Bold New Look

Less than 9 feet wide, this kitchenette packs lots of options for cooking and food storage into a very practical footprint. It includes a counter-depth 24-inch refrigerator, a sink, an oven with induction cooktop, a microwave and a mini dishwasher.

Kitchenettes are great features for apartments or guesthouses. But be careful: Guests may never leave with convenience like this. This kitchenette features a cost-effective freestanding refrigerator, a sink and a microwave.

The void below a staircase offers a nice opportunity for a kitchenette in a duplex or finished basement. This kitchenette has a sink, microwave, dishwasher and wet bar.—By Charmean Neithart,