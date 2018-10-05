Sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day, and the thought of cooking an actual meal makes you break out in a cold sweat. On those days, it can be so tempting and even feel necessary to stop by your favorite restaurant or order in a pizza to get dinner on the table. On those mornings or evenings when cooking a meal feels like an insurmountable task, having some nifty recipes up your sleeve can save you time and money.

20-Minute Recipes That Will Change Your Life

There are so many great recipes that can be whipped up in 20 minutes or less, so there’s no need to settle for a sandwich (no matter how delicious) when what you really crave is a hot, satisfying meal. Even worse than a weekday when you don’t have enough time are those days when plans just appear out of nowhere and you suddenly find that a bare-bones supper simply will not suffice.

Not to fear — these 20-minute recipes are all delicious and will appeal to all kinds of appetites. What’s more, many of them will complement a spontaneous evening of drinks or a morning get-together perfectly. Whether you need to whip up something for breakfast, lunch, dinner or drinks, these recipes are sure to help, so read on to discover 20-minute recipes that will change your life.