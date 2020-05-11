A cafe in Colorado went viral on Mother’s Day for bucking the state’s safer-at-home order and opening its doors to packed crowds.

What Delivery Food America Is Ordering During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Video footage captured in C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen on May 10 shows full tables and long lines inside the establishment, which is located in Castle Rock, Colorado. Many of the customers are seen without face masks or coverings.

Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg — Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020

In a May 9 tweet posted to the location’s Twitter, the account tagged President Donald Trump before writing, “We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!”

A state-wide stay-at-home order went into effect in Colorado on March 26 and expired on April 27. After the stay-at-home order ended, a safer-at-home order was implemented allowing for curbside retail. On May ,1 retail and personal services opened under new best practices. Under the safer-at-home order, face masks are still strongly advised, gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited, and restaurants and other food establishments are limited to delivery and drive-up.

In a statement provided to various media outlets in response to the C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen incident, a spokesperson for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said, “These restaurants are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community. Under Safer at Home, restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other similar places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption are still closed. Delivery and drive-up service is available. Coloradans can contact their local public health department if they believe someone is violating Safer at Home.”

While states are at varying points in returning to normal life, many Americans still find themselves stuck at home. Luckily, there are ways to make dinner at home feel like a restaurant.