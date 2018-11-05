Celebrate a Magical Christmas in Hogwarts’ Great Hall This Year

Are you dreaming of a Harry Potter-style Christmas? If you’ve got a decent amount of golden galleons (that’s money in Potterland), and your own version of Dumbledore’s Army (aka, friends), you can enjoy a fabulous holiday dinner in the Great Hall at Hogwarts, just like Harry and Hermione.

Harry Potter fans who’ll be in the U.K. in mid-December can eat that fancy meal on the actual Warner Bros. set that was used for filming of Harry’s school meals. It’s as close as fans will ever get to getting that coveted letter of acceptance into Hogwarts.

The Great Hall set and others were preserved after the eighth and final film, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” finished filming in 2010. Two years later, the props and sets were then turned into a tourist attraction, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.



Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter

The special holiday dinners will be held on Dec. 5, 10, 11, 12. Diners will walk a red carpet into an elaborately decorated Great Hall, all decked out with original props from the films.

“The Great Hall will be lined with trees adorned with golden baubles shaped like moons and partridges, while a replica feast complete with flaming Christmas puddings will dress the long tables,” the website notes.



Warner Bros

After dinner, guests take the full studio tour before enjoying dessert on the famed Platform 9 ¾, which is how Harry and the other young wizards got to school. That’s followed by drinks and dancing until midnight.

Unfortunately, the dinners on the 10th, 11th and 12th, which cost a whopping $311 (£240) per person, are already sold out. You can mark your calendar to try earlier next year, but there’s one other way in. The Dec. 5 dinner still has availability, but it’s only available to group bookings of a minimum of 10 guests (price available upon request). In case you can’t spend this much on a dream dinner this year, here’s every recipe you’ll need to get you through the holidays.