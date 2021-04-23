Step 1: Scrub potato clean and pierce in several spots with the tip of a knife. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Cool, then cut into small dice (skin is fine).

Step 2: Meanwhile, put 6 to 8 ounces crumbled chorizo and ½ small chopped onion into a large nonstick skillet. Set over medium heat and cook, stirring and breaking up the chorizo with a wooden spoon, 5 minutes.

Step 3: Add poblano pepper, 1 to 2 cloves crushed garlic and ½ teaspoon oregano; cook and stir until chorizo browns, 5 more minutes. Stir in diced potato.

Step 4: Taste and adjust seasonings, adding salt as needed. Stir in 4 ounces crumbled cheese and 2 to 4 tablespoons chopped cilantro. Use warm or at room temperature to top chalupas or sopes or to fill warm tortillas for tacos.