5
2 ratings

Potato, Poblano and Chorizo Filling

April 23, 2021 | 5:15pm
By
Upgrade your taco night
Potato, poblano and chorizo filling for sopes, chalupas, tacos
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

This Pueblan-inspired recipe is an easy, flavorful and versatile option to fill your tacos, chalupas, sopes and whatever else you can imagine.

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
258
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Filling can be up to several days in advance, simply cover and refrigerate. Before serving reheat or bring to room temperature.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium russet potato (about 8 ounces)
  • 6 to 8 Ounces uncooked Mexican pork chorizo, removed from casing
  • 1/2 small white onion, chopped
  • 1 poblano pepper, cored, seeded and cut into ½-inch pieces
  • 1 or 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican
  • Salt to taste
  • 4 Ounces (1/2 to 3/4 cup) crumbled queso fresco or farmers cheese
  • 2 to 4 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Step 1: Scrub potato clean and pierce in several spots with the tip of a knife. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Cool, then cut into small dice (skin is fine).

Step 2: Meanwhile, put 6 to 8 ounces crumbled chorizo and ½ small chopped onion into a large nonstick skillet. Set over medium heat and cook, stirring and breaking up the chorizo with a wooden spoon, 5 minutes.

Step 3: Add poblano pepper, 1 to 2 cloves crushed garlic and ½ teaspoon oregano; cook and stir until chorizo browns, 5 more minutes. Stir in diced potato.

Step 4: Taste and adjust seasonings, adding salt as needed. Stir in 4 ounces crumbled cheese and 2 to 4 tablespoons chopped cilantro. Use warm or at room temperature to top chalupas or sopes or to fill warm tortillas for tacos.

