This Pueblan-inspired recipe is an easy, flavorful and versatile option to fill your tacos, chalupas, sopes and whatever else you can imagine.
Notes
Filling can be up to several days in advance, simply cover and refrigerate. Before serving reheat or bring to room temperature.
Ingredients
- 1 medium russet potato (about 8 ounces)
- 6 to 8 Ounces uncooked Mexican pork chorizo, removed from casing
- 1/2 small white onion, chopped
- 1 poblano pepper, cored, seeded and cut into ½-inch pieces
- 1 or 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican
- Salt to taste
- 4 Ounces (1/2 to 3/4 cup) crumbled queso fresco or farmers cheese
- 2 to 4 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
Step 1: Scrub potato clean and pierce in several spots with the tip of a knife. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Cool, then cut into small dice (skin is fine).
Step 2: Meanwhile, put 6 to 8 ounces crumbled chorizo and ½ small chopped onion into a large nonstick skillet. Set over medium heat and cook, stirring and breaking up the chorizo with a wooden spoon, 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add poblano pepper, 1 to 2 cloves crushed garlic and ½ teaspoon oregano; cook and stir until chorizo browns, 5 more minutes. Stir in diced potato.
Step 4: Taste and adjust seasonings, adding salt as needed. Stir in 4 ounces crumbled cheese and 2 to 4 tablespoons chopped cilantro. Use warm or at room temperature to top chalupas or sopes or to fill warm tortillas for tacos.