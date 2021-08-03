Step 1: In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream 1 sticks softened butter, 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar and 3/4 cup packed brown sugar on medium speed for about 2 minutes.

Step 2: Add 2 eggs, 1 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.

Step 3: With mixer on low speed, add 2 1/4 cups flour, 1/2 cup oats, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt and a pinch of cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.

Step 4: Remove bowl from mixer and stir in 2 2/3 cups chocolate chips and 1 3/4 cups walnuts.

Step 5: Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart (about 26 cookies).

Step 6: Preheat oven to 300F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

Step 7: Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.