If you've ever stayed at a DoubleTree Hotel, then chances are you've had their famous cookies served warm at check-in. More than 30 million of these are consumed every year and the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie even became the first food to be baked in orbit during experiments aboard the International Space Station.
Notes
You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw. Preheat oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.
Ingredients
- 2 sticks (1/2 pound) butter, softened
- 3/4 Cups + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 3/4 Cups packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1/4 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 1/4 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Cup rolled oats
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- Pinch cinnamon
- 2 2/3 Cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 3/4 Cup chopped walnuts
Directions
Step 1: In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream 1 sticks softened butter, 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar and 3/4 cup packed brown sugar on medium speed for about 2 minutes.
Step 2: Add 2 eggs, 1 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.
Step 3: With mixer on low speed, add 2 1/4 cups flour, 1/2 cup oats, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt and a pinch of cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.
Step 4: Remove bowl from mixer and stir in 2 2/3 cups chocolate chips and 1 3/4 cups walnuts.
Step 5: Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart (about 26 cookies).
Step 6: Preheat oven to 300F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.
Step 7: Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.