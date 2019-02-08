Just can’t wait for that ginormous burrito? You’re in luck – Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding the chain’s use of drive-thru lanes, cutely called “Chipotlanes.” But there is one catch.

The Best Mexican Restaurant in Every State

Here’s the deal: So you can’t just pull up to Chipotle, spur of the moment, craving chips and guac, and order through the drive-thru like you can at, say Taco Bell. You need to think about your order in advance and place it either online or via the Chipotle app.

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol shared the news on a call with investors Wednesday, Chipotle confirmed in an email to The Daily Meal. He noted that the chain plans to open “a few dozen” more of these Chipotlanes, mostly at brand-new stores. That shouldn’t be tough, as the restaurant plans to open 140 to 155 new locations this year, adding to the 2,500 it already has.

“Customers who order online or via the app can use these lanes to pick up their order without leaving their car,” the restaurant said in a press release. “The drive-up pickup lanes are currently in the test phase, which will be expanded to a few dozen of Chipotle’s 2019 restaurant openings across several markets.”

Chipotle has also found other ways to get those tacos into your tummy over the last year, expanding its delivery service through a partnership with DoorDash. The chain also features in-store pickup shelves for online orders in 1,000 stores, which isn’t quite as convenient as the Chipotlanes, but comes close. While you’re considering dining with Tex-Mex flair, here are the healthiest things to eat at Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Moe’s Southwest Grill.