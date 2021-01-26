Chili Lime Wings

Step 1: Preheat oil in a deep fryer until oil reaches a temperature between 350°F and 375°F.

Step 2: Season 24 wings with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Deep fry chicken wings in oil until done, about 10 minutes. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Step 4: Remove chicken from oil and place on a paper towel lined plate.

Step 5: In a large bowl, toss wings with the juice and zest of 2 limes. Once coated, toss with again with 2 tablespoons chili powder.

Step 6: Serve wings on a platter, sprinkle with additional lime zest.