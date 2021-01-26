  1. Home
4
1 rating

Chili Lime Wings

January 26, 2021 | 3:11pm
Tart and spicy wings are so easy, thanks to this simple dry rub

Courtesy of PERDUE

Sauces and chicken wings are an iconic duo, but can make for messy eating. These simply seasoned wings are cleaner and still pack a huge flavorful punch.

This recipe is courtesy of PERDUE.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
759
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 24 chicken wings (2 packages PERDUE Fresh Chicken Wingettes)
  • 1 Cup Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 medium limes, zest and juice
  • 2 Tablespoons chili powder
  • Oil, for frying

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oil in a deep fryer until oil reaches a temperature between 350°F and 375°F.

Step 2: Season 24 wings with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Deep fry chicken wings in oil until done, about 10 minutes. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Step 4: Remove chicken from oil and place on a paper towel lined plate.

Step 5: In a large bowl, toss wings with the juice and zest of 2 limes. Once coated, toss with again with 2 tablespoons chili powder.

Step 6: Serve wings on a platter, sprinkle with additional lime zest.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving759
Total Fat64g99%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol167mg56%
Protein30g60%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A81µg9%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.6%
Vitamin B61mg74.7%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E10mg69%
Vitamin K86µg72%
Calcium163mg16%
Fiber9g37%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium79mg19%
Monounsaturated37gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg59%
Phosphorus246mg35%
Polyunsaturated17gN/A
Potassium760mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19.1%
Sodium601mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water137gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Chicken
chicken wings
chili powder
game day
Limes
wings
super bowl recipes
game day recipes
Chili Lime Wings