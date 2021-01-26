Chili Lime Wings

Sauces and chicken wings are an iconic duo, but can make for messy eating. These simply seasoned wings are cleaner and still pack a huge flavorful punch.
This recipe is courtesy of PERDUE.
Ingredients
- 24 chicken wings (2 packages PERDUE Fresh Chicken Wingettes)
- 1 Cup Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 medium limes, zest and juice
- 2 Tablespoons chili powder
- Oil, for frying
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oil in a deep fryer until oil reaches a temperature between 350°F and 375°F.
Step 2: Season 24 wings with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Deep fry chicken wings in oil until done, about 10 minutes. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.
Step 4: Remove chicken from oil and place on a paper towel lined plate.
Step 5: In a large bowl, toss wings with the juice and zest of 2 limes. Once coated, toss with again with 2 tablespoons chili powder.
Step 6: Serve wings on a platter, sprinkle with additional lime zest.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving759
Total Fat64g99%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol167mg56%
Protein30g60%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A81µg9%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.6%
Vitamin B61mg74.7%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E10mg69%
Vitamin K86µg72%
Calcium163mg16%
Fiber9g37%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium79mg19%
Monounsaturated37gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg59%
Phosphorus246mg35%
Polyunsaturated17gN/A
Potassium760mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19.1%
Sodium601mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water137gN/A
Zinc2mg21%