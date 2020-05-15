Instant Pot Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

May 15, 2020 | 11:01am
Photo Courtesy of Happy Money Saver
This Instant Pot Chicken Wild Rice Soup is hearty, flavorful and even easier to make with rotisserie chicken. It's pure comfort food that doesn't require hours to make.
Recipe courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup yellow onion, diced
- 1 Cup shredded carrots
- 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 Cup uncooked wild rice
- 1 can chickpeas, drained
- 4 Cups vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon poultry seasoning
- 1/4 Teaspoon celery salt
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- 1 Pound chicken breasts
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 1/4 Cup cornstarch
- 2 1/2 Cups whole milk
Directions
Add all ingredients except for butter, cornstarch and milk into an Instant Pot.
Cook for 28 minutes at high pressure, then allow 10 minutes for natural release.
After cooking, shred chicken right in the pot. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add cornstarch and whisk for 30 seconds until smooth. Add in whole milk and whisk, stirring constantly until thickened. Add to soup and stir gently until all blended together and creamy. Serve.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving547
Total Fat22g34%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated9g47%
Cholesterol84mg28%
Protein32g65%
Carbs55g18%
Vitamin A302µg34%
Vitamin B120.7µg30.4%
Vitamin B60.8mg59.7%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D2µg12%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium182mg18%
Fiber7g28%
Folate (food)83µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)83µg21%
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium106mg25%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg77%
Phosphorus451mg64%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium763mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.3%
Sodium900mg38%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.5%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water371gN/A
Zinc3mg30%
