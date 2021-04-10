Step 1: In a large bowl, toss 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs that have been cut in half (about 2 pounds) with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Set aside.

Step 2: If you have an actual stove-top tagine, use that. Otherwise, a Dutch oven or other large heavy pot will do. In tagine (or Dutch oven), heat 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-low. Add 2 halved and thinly sliced onions and cook, stirring now and then, until very soft and lightly tanned, about 20 minutes. Add 2 cloves chopped garlic and 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger; stir 1 minute.

Step 3: Stir in 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne, 1 bay leaf, 3 tablespoons tomato paste, 2 tablespoons apricot preserves and 2 cups chicken broth. Bring to a boil.

Step 4: Nestle in reserved chicken, 1 pound sweet potatoes (cut into 2-inch chunks) and 1/2 cup plump dried apricots (cut in half), making sure everything is submerged. Lower to a gentle simmer, cover and let cook, about 45 minutes (no peeking!).

Step 5: Uncover, poke chicken and potatoes with a fork to make sure they are tender (if not, cover and cook a little longer). Pull out and discard bay leaf. Scoop prepared couscous into serving bowls, and ladle on the stew. Serve with harissa, for a little spicy kick.