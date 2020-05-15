Chicken Mandi

Soak rice in water for 30 minutes.

Heat oil in pot, add whole spices (cinnamon, cloves, cardamom).

Add chopped onion and fry until transparent (do not brown the onions).

Add ginger garlic paste and stir.

Next add chicken pieces, sprinkle spices over chicken (cumin, coriander, turmeric and black pepper).

Fry chicken until it’s light golden, then add tomatoes and salt to taste. Cook for a few minutes.

Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, take the chicken out of the broth and grill in a separate pan with butter until for a nice golden color on top. Keep aside.

If the broth looks like it could use more water, simply add some more.

Next add carrot cubes to the broth and bring to a boil. Add soaked rice. Cook rice until tender.

Put chicken back and cover; cook on very low heat for about 10 minutes.

Toast raisins in melted butter and sprinkle over the finished dish before serving.