Cauliflower or Broccoli Gratin

An entire gratin can be prepared a day or two ahead and refrigerated; when it is time for entertaining, simply put it into a hot oven, usually about 375 degrees, for about 20 minutes, or until the top is browned and crusty.
This recipe by Peter Kemp originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower or broccoli
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup whipping cream
- Salt, to taste
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter for gratin dish
- 1/2 Cup grated cheese, parmesan or gruyere
- 7 Tablespoons butter, broken into dots
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Step 2: In a large pot of boiling, salted water, blanch 1 head cauliflower or broccoli until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Drain, refresh in ice cold water and drain again. Chop coarsely.
Step 4: Whip together 1 egg and 1/4 cup cream and season with salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg.
Step 5: Put the chopped cauliflower in buttered 1-quart gratin dish and pour cream mixture over it.
Step 6: Sprinkle with 1/2 cup grated cheese and dot with 7 tablespoons butter.
Step 7: Bake for 20 minutes, or until hot and crusty.