  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
3.416665
12 ratings

Cauliflower or Broccoli Gratin

March 1, 2021 | 10:39am
By
A side to please all palates
AS Food studio/Shutterstock

An entire gratin can be prepared a day or two ahead and refrigerated; when it is time for entertaining, simply put it into a hot oven, usually about 375 degrees, for about 20 minutes, or until the top is browned and crusty.

This recipe by Peter Kemp originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
45 m
20 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
389
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 head cauliflower or broccoli
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup whipping cream
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter for gratin dish
  • 1/2 Cup grated cheese, parmesan or gruyere
  • 7 Tablespoons butter, broken into dots

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Step 2: In a large pot of boiling, salted water, blanch 1 head cauliflower or broccoli until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 3: Drain, refresh in ice cold water and drain again. Chop coarsely.

Step 4: Whip together 1 egg and 1/4 cup cream and season with salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg.

Step 5: Put the chopped cauliflower in buttered 1-quart gratin dish and pour cream mixture over it.

Step 6: Sprinkle with 1/2 cup grated cheese and dot with 7 tablespoons butter.

Step 7: Bake for 20 minutes, or until hot and crusty.

Tags
best recipes
broccoli
casseroles
cauliflower
gratin
side dishes
Cauliflower or Broccoli Gratin
broccoli gratin
cauliflower gratin