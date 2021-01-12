January 12, 2021
ChirsKim/Shutterstock
You'll ditch the packaged stuff for good after you have just one bite of this homemade caramelized onion dip.
This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 2 yellow onions, peeled, sliced
- 2 red onions, peeled, sliced
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 Cup goat cheese
- 1 Cup creme fraiche
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
Directions
Heat oil and butter in a large skillet.
Add onions, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste; cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are caramelized, 20-30 minutes.
Add balsamic vinegar, stirring up browned bits from the bottom of the skillet.
Combine the onions with the goat cheese, creme fraiche, thyme, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste in a medium bowl.
Stir, allowing the warm onions to help melt the goat cheese.
Cover; refrigerate 2 to 12 hours.
Let stand at room temperature until softened slightly before serving.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving171
Total Fat13g21%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated8g38%
Cholesterol29mg10%
Protein6g11%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A127µg14%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.5%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium81mg8%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron0.7mg4.1%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus110mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium148mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg11.8%
Sodium282mg12%
Water94gN/A
Zinc0.4mg4%