  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Cooking Ideas
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Cooking Ideas
2
3 ratings

Caramelized Onion Dip

January 12, 2021
Goat cheese + caramelized onions = scrumptious
ChirsKim/Shutterstock

You'll ditch the packaged stuff for good after you have just one bite of this homemade caramelized onion dip.

This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

15 m
(prepare time)
2 h 25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
171
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
6 Superb Onion Recipes
9 Fabulous Feta Dips & Spreads Recipes
Bourbon, Caramel Apple, and Other Irresistible Bread Pudding Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 2 yellow onions, peeled, sliced
  • 2 red onions, peeled, sliced
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Cup goat cheese
  • 1 Cup creme fraiche
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

Directions

Heat oil and butter in a large skillet.

Add onions, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste; cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are caramelized, 20-30 minutes.

Add balsamic vinegar, stirring up browned bits from the bottom of the skillet.

Combine the onions with the goat cheese, creme fraiche, thyme, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste in a medium bowl.

Stir, allowing the warm onions to help melt the goat cheese.

Cover; refrigerate 2 to 12 hours.

Let stand at room temperature until softened slightly before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving171
Total Fat13g21%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated8g38%
Cholesterol29mg10%
Protein6g11%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A127µg14%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.5%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium81mg8%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron0.7mg4.1%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus110mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium148mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg11.8%
Sodium282mg12%
Water94gN/A
Zinc0.4mg4%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
cook
cooking ideas
dip recipe
dip recipes
dips
game day
goat cheese
onions
super bowl recipes
game day recipes
Caramelized Onion Dip
red onions
yellow onions