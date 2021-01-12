Caramelized Onion Dip

Heat oil and butter in a large skillet.

Add onions, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste; cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are caramelized, 20-30 minutes.

Add balsamic vinegar, stirring up browned bits from the bottom of the skillet.

Combine the onions with the goat cheese, creme fraiche, thyme, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste in a medium bowl.

Stir, allowing the warm onions to help melt the goat cheese.

Cover; refrigerate 2 to 12 hours.

Let stand at room temperature until softened slightly before serving.