Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Soft and buttery with a caramelized brown sugar topping, this pineappke upside-down cake is a forever favorite. And when it's flipped over, the pineapple rings and maraschino cherries look stunning. There is no need to carve into a whole pineapple for this when you can find canned pineapples, which are already sweet and juicy.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup butter or margarine
- 2/3 Cups packed brown sugar
- 9 pineapple slices in juice from a can, drained
- 9 maraschino cherries without stems
- 1 1/3 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 Cup shortening
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Cups milk
- 1 egg
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In 9-inch square pan, melt butter in oven. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over melted butter. Arrange pineapple slices over brown sugar. Place cherry in center of each pineapple slice.
In medium bowl, beat remaining ingredients with electric mixer on low speed 30 seconds, scraping bowl constantly. Beat on high speed 3 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Pour batter over pineapple and cherries.
Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Immediately place heatproof serving plate upside down over pan; turn plate and pan over. Leave pan over cake a few minutes so brown sugar mixture can drizzle over cake; remove pan. Serve cake warm. Store loosely covered.