Burger King’s Oreo-Peppermint Shake Is A Gift For Your Sweet Tooth

Give yourself an early Christmas present at Burger King, with the purchase of the chain’s new Oreo cookie-peppermint milkshake. The new pretty-in-pink drink combines velvety vanilla soft serve, Oreo cookie pieces and peppermint syrup, all topped with sweet whipped topping.

Burger King didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information, but Delish.com reports that the shake’s recommended price is $3.29, and that it will be available through the end of the year.

The shake isn’t the only reason to take your sweet tooth over to your local Burger King. The chain just brought back a 1990s favorite, the gooey, delicious baby cinnamon rolls known as Cini Minis.

And this isn’t the only minty chocolate shake at a fast-food restaurant this holiday season. Chick-fil-A’s peppermint-chocolate chip milkshake is back on the chicken restaurant’s menu for a limited time only. Shake things up this holiday season with a look at the world’s freakiest milkshakes.