Oakland A’s Bruce Maxwell Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Food Delivery Person

According to ESPN, Maxwell was arrested Saturday night, after police officers responded to a call about a person with a gun. A woman delivering food reportedly alleged that Maxwell had pointed a gun at her. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Maxwell was the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Maxwell later said that as a result of his protest, a pro-Trump waiter refused to serve him at an Alabama restaurant. The waiter later said Maxwell was “outright lying” about the incident, and that there’d been no talk of politics at all. The restaurant’s manager said there’d been an incident about someone having an expired ID in Maxwell’s party, but that it hadn’t had anything to do with him taking the knee during the anthem.

The Scottsdale police department said Maxwell was being held in custody pending an initial appearance before a judge. The Oakland A's released a statement saying the team was disappointed to learn of the allegations and were taking the news seriously.