A Virginia man is becoming quite famous for being the subject of doughnut-related arrests. Four years ago Bradley Hardison made headlines when he entered a police-sponsored doughnut-eating competition while he was wanted by the police on suspicion of several break-ins. Now Hardison has been arrested again, this time for allegedly stealing from a doughnut shop.
According to the Virginian-Pilot Newspaper, in 2014 Hardison entered the Elizabeth City Police Department National Night Out Against Crime doughnut-eating contest, and he took the first prize after eating eight glazed doughnuts in just two minutes. It was an impressive feat, but Hardison was wanted at the time under suspicion of breaking and entering. Hardison’s win caught police attention, and he was arrested and convicted not long after.
Now Hardison has been arrested again, and this time he was reportedly charged with stealing from a Dunkin’ Donuts store in November.
The police report did not mention if Hardison is suspected of taking any doughnuts while he was in the store. Still, the idea of a doughnut-eating champion being arrested for allegedly robbing a doughnut store did catch the attention of Twitter, including New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells, who used the opportunity to point out that doughnut stores should never be closed.
Police say Hardison has been charged with breaking and entering, safe cracking, and larceny. Anyone looking to make their own doughnuts should check out this list of the 15 best doughnut recipes.
A Massachusetts couple accidentally donated their savings to the food bank
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to want a banana cake at their wedding, but cheese would be cool too
You’ll be surprised to see these competing in the snow and cold
Changes in exchange rates were driving up costs, so now McVitie’s packages are smaller
Your next road trip adventure should include at least a few of these oddities