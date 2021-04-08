  1. Home
Zucchini Boats

April 8, 2021 | 11:30am
Add a little protein and (vegan) cheese to your zucchini
Photo by Ashley Lima, courtesy Liv B's Easy Everyday

These zucchini boats are an easy way to combine a hearty, filling meal with veggies. You can vary this recipe by using different fillings and sauces, like swapping out the short-grain brown rice for quinoa or bulgur.  

Recipe courtesy of Liv B's Easy Everydayby Olivia Biermann.

Ready in
1 h and 30 m
40 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1/3 Cup short-grain brown rice
  • 2 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 Cup diced mushrooms
  • 3/4 Cups store-bought marinara sauce
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1/2 Cup vegan mozzarella cheese shreds
  • 8 Cups rectangular casserole dish, lined with parchment paper

Directions

Step 1: Cook 1/3 cup rice according to the package directions. Fluff with a fork and set aside.

Step 2: Preheat the oven to 400F.

Step 3: Scoop out the center of each zucchini half, reserving the pulp. Place the hollowed-out zucchini boats in the prepared casserole dish and set aside. Roughly chop the reserved pulp.

Step 4: Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add 1 cup diced mushrooms and zucchini pulp; cook for about 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened.

Step 5: Add the brown rice, 3/4 cup marinara sauce and a sprinkle of salt and pepper; stir to combine. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until warmed through.

Step 6: Spoon the filling evenly into the zucchini boats. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup vegan mozzarella cheese and pepper.

Step 7: Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, until zucchini is tender and cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before serving.

Zucchini Boats