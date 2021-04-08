Step 1: Cook 1/3 cup rice according to the package directions. Fluff with a fork and set aside.

Step 2: Preheat the oven to 400F.

Step 3: Scoop out the center of each zucchini half, reserving the pulp. Place the hollowed-out zucchini boats in the prepared casserole dish and set aside. Roughly chop the reserved pulp.

Step 4: Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add 1 cup diced mushrooms and zucchini pulp; cook for about 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened.

Step 5: Add the brown rice, 3/4 cup marinara sauce and a sprinkle of salt and pepper; stir to combine. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until warmed through.

Step 6: Spoon the filling evenly into the zucchini boats. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup vegan mozzarella cheese and pepper.

Step 7: Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, until zucchini is tender and cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before serving.

Tribune Publishing may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.