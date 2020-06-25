Yummy Yammy Egg Foo Yung, Southern Style

Combine all ingredients except the oil in a large bowl and toss to combine.

Heat 2 teaspoon of oil in small skillet or wok over MED HI heat, just before it begins to smoke, and add 1/4 of the ingredients to the pan.

Cook until the egg mixture sets enough to enable you to flip it over and continue to cook until the second side is set and lightly browned.

Move to a baking sheet and place in a warm oven while you repeat procedure making three more pancakes with remaining ingredients, adding more oil to pan between each cake. (Do not stack on top of each other, but place individually on the baking sheet.)