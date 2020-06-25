Yummy Yammy Egg Foo Yung, Southern Style

This recipe for yummy yammy egg foo yung uses ham, shrimp and sweet potatoes to make a delicious dish, served with a homemade sauce.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
For the pancakes
- 6 Eggland's Best eggs (large), slightly beaten
- 1/4 Cup minced onion
- 1/3 Cup spinach, julienned
- 3/4 Cups fresh bean sprouts
- 1/4 Cup fresh Gulf shrimp, diced small
- 1/4 Cup cooked ham, diced small
- 1/4 Cup cooked yams or sweet potatoes, diced small
- 1 Tablespoon dried parsley
- 2-3 Tablespoons oil
For the sauce
- 1 Cup chicken broth
- 2 Tablespoons prepared orange marmalade
- 1 Teaspoon sugar
- 2 Teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 Tablespoons water
Directions
For the pancakes
Combine all ingredients except the oil in a large bowl and toss to combine.
Heat 2 teaspoon of oil in small skillet or wok over MED HI heat, just before it begins to smoke, and add 1/4 of the ingredients to the pan.
Cook until the egg mixture sets enough to enable you to flip it over and continue to cook until the second side is set and lightly browned.
Move to a baking sheet and place in a warm oven while you repeat procedure making three more pancakes with remaining ingredients, adding more oil to pan between each cake. (Do not stack on top of each other, but place individually on the baking sheet.)
For the sauce
In a small pan, combine broth, marmalade, sugar and vinegar; heat over medium heat.
In a small bowl, mix water and cornstarch until completely dissolved.
Add to sauce pan, cooking and stirring until the sauce thickens and bubbles.
Serve hot with warmed pancakes and enjoy.