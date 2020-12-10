Smoky Yellow Split Pea Soup with Crispy Anchos

Rinse split peas in a colander and check them for stones or pebbles.

Heat olive oil in the bottom of a large 4-quart saucepan over medium heat.

Add carrots, sweet potato, celery and onion. Cook and stir, 5 minutes.

Stir in garlic, rinsed peas and broth. Nestle the ham hocks into the pot.

Heat to a simmer and cook, partly covered, stirring often, over medium-low heat, until the peas are tender and falling apart, about 1 hour.

Remove the ham hocks, chop any meat on them (no fat or gristle) and return the meat to the soup.

Stir in the optional ham.

Taste the soup, and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.