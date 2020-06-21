Wood-Smoked Chicken Burgers With Orange Peel Aioli

These wood-smoked chicken burgers are served with an orange peel aioli which complements the smoky flavor and aroma.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
For the Orange Aioli:
- 1/3 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon orange juice
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Valencia Orange Peel
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet All Natural Chives
For the Chicken Burgers:
- 2 Cups grape wood chips
- 1 Pound ground chicken
- 2/3 Cups shredded unpeeled Gala apple
- 1/4 Cup chopped red onion
- 3-4 Tablespoons finely chopped McCormick Gourmet Organic Crystallized Ginger
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Coarse Grind Black Pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 4 rustic artisan rolls, split and toasted
Directions
For the Orange Aioli:
Mix mayonnaise, orange juice, orange peel and chives in small bowl.
Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the Chicken Burgers:
Soak grape wood chips in water for 1 hour.
Mix ground chicken, apple, onion, ginger, pepper and salt in large bowl until well blended. (Mixture will be soft.) Shape into 4 patties. Refrigerate until ready to grill.
Lightly coat cold grill rack with non-stick cooking spray. Preheat gas grill to medium-high heat (375° to 400°F) for indirect grilling. Drain wood chips. Fill smoker tray with wet chips. Place tray on grill rack directly over lit burner.
When grill is hot and chips are smoking, place burgers on grill rack over unlit burner. Cover and grill 20 to 25 minutes or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 165°F), turning once.
Serve burgers on toasted rolls with Orange Aioli, field greens, and bacon and avocado slices, if desired.