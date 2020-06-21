Wood-Smoked Chicken Burgers With Orange Peel Aioli

Soak grape wood chips in water for 1 hour.

Mix ground chicken, apple, onion, ginger, pepper and salt in large bowl until well blended. (Mixture will be soft.) Shape into 4 patties. Refrigerate until ready to grill.

Lightly coat cold grill rack with non-stick cooking spray. Preheat gas grill to medium-high heat (375° to 400°F) for indirect grilling. Drain wood chips. Fill smoker tray with wet chips. Place tray on grill rack directly over lit burner.

When grill is hot and chips are smoking, place burgers on grill rack over unlit burner. Cover and grill 20 to 25 minutes or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 165°F), turning once.

Serve burgers on toasted rolls with Orange Aioli, field greens, and bacon and avocado slices, if desired.