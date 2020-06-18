  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Vietnamese Banh Mi Burger With Sriracha Mayo

June 18, 2020 | 6:24pm
Spice up this Vietnamese burger with sriracha mayo
McCormick

Sriracha mayo is added to this already delicious Vietnamese burger. 

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
42 m
30 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

Asian slaw

  • 12 Ounces Shredded asian slaw
  • 2 Tablespoons Thinly sliced jalapeño pepper, half-moon slices
  • 2 Tablespoons Lime juice
  • 1 Tablespoon Fish sauce

Sriracha mayonnaise

  • 1/4 Cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 Teaspoon Sriracha hot chili sauce

Burgers

  • 1 Pound 80% lean ground beef
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon Ground ginger
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon Minced garlic
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Ground black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Salt
  • 4 Ciabatta rolls
  • 3 Tablespoons Chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 2 Tablespoons Chopped fresh mint leaves

Directions

Asian slaw

For the Asian Slaw, mix all ingredients in a medium bowl until well blended. Let stand 30 minutes to blend flavors.

Sriracha mayonnaise

For the Sriracha Mayonnaise, mix mayonnaise and Sriracha in a small bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Burgers

For the Burgers, mix ground beef and seasonings until well blended. Shape into 4 patties. Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 160°F). Toast rolls on the grill, open-side down, about 30 seconds.

Serve burgers on rolls topped with Asian Slaw, cilantro and mint. Serve with Sriracha Mayonnaise.

