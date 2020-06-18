Vietnamese Banh Mi Burger With Sriracha Mayo

June 18, 2020 | 6:24pm
McCormick
Sriracha mayo is added to this already delicious Vietnamese burger.
Ingredients
Asian slaw
- 12 Ounces Shredded asian slaw
- 2 Tablespoons Thinly sliced jalapeño pepper, half-moon slices
- 2 Tablespoons Lime juice
- 1 Tablespoon Fish sauce
Sriracha mayonnaise
- 1/4 Cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Teaspoon Sriracha hot chili sauce
Burgers
- 1 Pound 80% lean ground beef
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon Ground ginger
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon Minced garlic
- 1/2 Teaspoon Ground black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon Salt
- 4 Ciabatta rolls
- 3 Tablespoons Chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 2 Tablespoons Chopped fresh mint leaves
Directions
Asian slaw
For the Asian Slaw, mix all ingredients in a medium bowl until well blended. Let stand 30 minutes to blend flavors.
Sriracha mayonnaise
For the Sriracha Mayonnaise, mix mayonnaise and Sriracha in a small bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Burgers
For the Burgers, mix ground beef and seasonings until well blended. Shape into 4 patties. Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 160°F). Toast rolls on the grill, open-side down, about 30 seconds.
Serve burgers on rolls topped with Asian Slaw, cilantro and mint. Serve with Sriracha Mayonnaise.