Vietnamese Banh Mi Burger With Sriracha Mayo

For the Burgers, mix ground beef and seasonings until well blended. Shape into 4 patties. Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 160°F). Toast rolls on the grill, open-side down, about 30 seconds.

Serve burgers on rolls topped with Asian Slaw, cilantro and mint. Serve with Sriracha Mayonnaise.