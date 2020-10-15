  1. Home
Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing with Mushrooms and Pears

October 15, 2020
The best potluck side dish
Courtesy of Snixy Kitchen

This recipe is packed with the traditional flavors of stuffing, like sage, thyme and broth, but it's completely vegan and gluten-free. If you're attending a holiday potluck and you're unsure of dietary restrictions, this is the best recipe to bring. 

Recipe courtesy of Snixy Kitchen 

Ready in
50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
322
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 loaf (about 8 cups) Little Northern Bakehouse Seeds & Grains gluten-free bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 Tablespoons pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
  • 2 Tablespoons sunflower seeds
  • 1 Tablespoon whole grain millet (or more pumpkin seeds)
  • 3 Tablespoons vegan butter
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 Cups thinly sliced shiitake mushrooms (or a combination of shiitake and oyster mushrooms)
  • 2 medium leeks, white and light green parts, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1/3 Cup minced shallots (about 1 large or 2 small shallots)
  • 2 ripe but firm pears, such as bartlett or bosc, chopped into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh sage leaves, minced
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • Pinch dried rosemary and nutmeg
  • 2 1/4 Cups vegetable broth
  • 1/2 Teaspoon each kosher salt and pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Grease a 3 quart (9x13) baking dish with vegan butter or olive oil.

Spread the seeds out on a small baking sheet and toast for 4-6 minutes, until fragrant and beginning to turn golden brown.

At the same time, spread the bread cubes evenly over a baking sheet and toast for 4-10 minutes, or until crispy and lightly browned, tossing every 4 minutes (if using a dark coated baking sheet, toasting time will be only around 4-5 minutes).

When the bread is toasted, transfer it to a large mixing bowl.

Melt 1½ tablespoons butter in a large skillet and add 1½ tablespoons olive oil and a pinch of salt.

Toss in the sliced mushrooms and cook, stirring, until the mushrooms soften, 3-5 minutes.

Transfer to the bowl with the bread.

In the same skillet, melt remaining 1½ tablespoons butter with remaining 1½ tablespoons olive oil.

Add the leeks and shallots and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes until they begin to soften.

Add the chopped pear and cook, stirring for 2 more minutes.

Transfer to the bowl with the bread.

Toss the bread and vegetables together with fresh thyme, sage, rosemary, and nutmeg.

Add 1¾ cups vegetable broth and toss well.

Let sit for 2 minutes.

If it still feels dry, add up to ½ cup more vegetable broth, as needed.

Pour into prepared pan and sprinkle with toasted seeds.

Bake on the middle rack for 20-30 minutes, until the top is golden brown and toasted.

Serve immediately or over with foil and a towel to keep warm until ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving322
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Protein7g14%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin B60.2mg17.9%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K35µg29%
Calcium66mg7%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus87mg12%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium256mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.2%
Sodium439mg18%
Water157gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
mushrooms
pears
side dishes
stuffing
Thanksgiving recipes
