Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing with Mushrooms and Pears

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Grease a 3 quart (9x13) baking dish with vegan butter or olive oil.

Spread the seeds out on a small baking sheet and toast for 4-6 minutes, until fragrant and beginning to turn golden brown.

At the same time, spread the bread cubes evenly over a baking sheet and toast for 4-10 minutes, or until crispy and lightly browned, tossing every 4 minutes (if using a dark coated baking sheet, toasting time will be only around 4-5 minutes).

When the bread is toasted, transfer it to a large mixing bowl.

Melt 1½ tablespoons butter in a large skillet and add 1½ tablespoons olive oil and a pinch of salt.

Toss in the sliced mushrooms and cook, stirring, until the mushrooms soften, 3-5 minutes.

Transfer to the bowl with the bread.

In the same skillet, melt remaining 1½ tablespoons butter with remaining 1½ tablespoons olive oil.

Add the leeks and shallots and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes until they begin to soften.

Add the chopped pear and cook, stirring for 2 more minutes.

Transfer to the bowl with the bread.

Toss the bread and vegetables together with fresh thyme, sage, rosemary, and nutmeg.

Add 1¾ cups vegetable broth and toss well.

Let sit for 2 minutes.

If it still feels dry, add up to ½ cup more vegetable broth, as needed.

Pour into prepared pan and sprinkle with toasted seeds.

Bake on the middle rack for 20-30 minutes, until the top is golden brown and toasted.

Serve immediately or over with foil and a towel to keep warm until ready to serve.