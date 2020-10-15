Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing with Mushrooms and Pears

This recipe is packed with the traditional flavors of stuffing, like sage, thyme and broth, but it's completely vegan and gluten-free. If you're attending a holiday potluck and you're unsure of dietary restrictions, this is the best recipe to bring.
Recipe courtesy of Snixy Kitchen
Ingredients
- 1 loaf (about 8 cups) Little Northern Bakehouse Seeds & Grains gluten-free bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 Tablespoons pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
- 2 Tablespoons sunflower seeds
- 1 Tablespoon whole grain millet (or more pumpkin seeds)
- 3 Tablespoons vegan butter
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 4 Cups thinly sliced shiitake mushrooms (or a combination of shiitake and oyster mushrooms)
- 2 medium leeks, white and light green parts, halved and thinly sliced
- 1/3 Cup minced shallots (about 1 large or 2 small shallots)
- 2 ripe but firm pears, such as bartlett or bosc, chopped into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 Tablespoon fresh sage leaves, minced
- 1 Teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- Pinch dried rosemary and nutmeg
- 2 1/4 Cups vegetable broth
- 1/2 Teaspoon each kosher salt and pepper
Directions
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Grease a 3 quart (9x13) baking dish with vegan butter or olive oil.
Spread the seeds out on a small baking sheet and toast for 4-6 minutes, until fragrant and beginning to turn golden brown.
At the same time, spread the bread cubes evenly over a baking sheet and toast for 4-10 minutes, or until crispy and lightly browned, tossing every 4 minutes (if using a dark coated baking sheet, toasting time will be only around 4-5 minutes).
When the bread is toasted, transfer it to a large mixing bowl.
Melt 1½ tablespoons butter in a large skillet and add 1½ tablespoons olive oil and a pinch of salt.
Toss in the sliced mushrooms and cook, stirring, until the mushrooms soften, 3-5 minutes.
Transfer to the bowl with the bread.
In the same skillet, melt remaining 1½ tablespoons butter with remaining 1½ tablespoons olive oil.
Add the leeks and shallots and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes until they begin to soften.
Add the chopped pear and cook, stirring for 2 more minutes.
Transfer to the bowl with the bread.
Toss the bread and vegetables together with fresh thyme, sage, rosemary, and nutmeg.
Add 1¾ cups vegetable broth and toss well.
Let sit for 2 minutes.
If it still feels dry, add up to ½ cup more vegetable broth, as needed.
Pour into prepared pan and sprinkle with toasted seeds.
Bake on the middle rack for 20-30 minutes, until the top is golden brown and toasted.
Serve immediately or over with foil and a towel to keep warm until ready to serve.