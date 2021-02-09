vegan chocolate mousse

This silky chocolate mousse is vegan-friendly, which means your plant-based pals can enjoy it, and you don't have to worry about whether or not it's safe to eat raw egg whites.
This recipe by Leah Eskin originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 6 Ounces bittersweet chocolate (60 percent cacao)
- 1 can (15.5 ounces) chick peas (aka garbanzo beans; I like Goya brand)
- 1/4 Teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
Step 1: Break up 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate. Melt in a double boiler. Scrape into another bowl and let cool a bit.
Step 2: Pour 1 can of chickpeas through a strainer, catching liquid in a wide measuring cup. Save chickpeas for another recipe. Measure 3/4 cup liquid (this is aquafaba) into the bowl of an electric mixer.
Step 3: Whisk 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar into aquafaba. Using the electric mixer, whisk until white and foamy, about 1 minute. Slowly cascade in 1/2 cup sugar, whisking constantly, to glorious sturdy peaks, about 4 more minutes. Whisk in 1 teaspoon vanilla.
Step 4: Using a soft spatula, gently and thoroughly fold chocolate into meringue. Heap into a serving bowl. Cover and chill 2 or more hours.
Step 5: Scoop into small bowls. If you like, garnish with orange zest, a few candied nuts, or, if no vegans are looking, whipped cream.