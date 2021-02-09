vegan chocolate mousse

Step 1: Break up 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate. Melt in a double boiler. Scrape into another bowl and let cool a bit.

Step 2: Pour 1 can of chickpeas through a strainer, catching liquid in a wide measuring cup. Save chickpeas for another recipe. Measure 3/4 cup liquid (this is aquafaba) into the bowl of an electric mixer.

Step 3: Whisk 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar into aquafaba. Using the electric mixer, whisk until white and foamy, about 1 minute. Slowly cascade in 1/2 cup sugar, whisking constantly, to glorious sturdy peaks, about 4 more minutes. Whisk in 1 teaspoon vanilla.

Step 4: Using a soft spatula, gently and thoroughly fold chocolate into meringue. Heap into a serving bowl. Cover and chill 2 or more hours.

Step 5: Scoop into small bowls. If you like, garnish with orange zest, a few candied nuts, or, if no vegans are looking, whipped cream.