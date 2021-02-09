vegan chocolate mousse

  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Aquafabulous Mousse

February 9, 2021
By
A fabulous, silky mousse without the egg whites
Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune

This silky chocolate mousse is vegan-friendly, which means your plant-based pals can enjoy it, and you don't have to worry about whether or not it's safe to eat raw egg whites.

This recipe by Leah Eskin originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
2 h 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
4
Servings
368
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 6 Ounces bittersweet chocolate (60 percent cacao)
  • 1 can (15.5 ounces) chick peas (aka garbanzo beans; I like Goya brand)
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Step 1: Break up 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate. Melt in a double boiler. Scrape into another bowl and let cool a bit.

Step 2: Pour 1 can of chickpeas through a strainer, catching liquid in a wide measuring cup. Save chickpeas for another recipe. Measure 3/4 cup liquid (this is aquafaba) into the bowl of an electric mixer.

Step 3: Whisk 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar into aquafaba. Using the electric mixer, whisk until white and foamy, about 1 minute. Slowly cascade in 1/2 cup sugar, whisking constantly, to glorious sturdy peaks, about 4 more minutes. Whisk in 1 teaspoon vanilla.

Step 4: Using a soft spatula, gently and thoroughly fold chocolate into meringue. Heap into a serving bowl. Cover and chill 2 or more hours.

Step 5: Scoop into small bowls. If you like, garnish with orange zest, a few candied nuts, or, if no vegans are looking, whipped cream.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving368
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar52gN/A
Saturated8g38%
Protein5g10%
Carbs64g21%
Vitamin A83µg9%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K25µg21%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium70mg17%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus125mg18%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium305mg6%
Sodium208mg9%
Sugars, added48gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9%
Water94gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
