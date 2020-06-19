Tart Cherry Vegan Superfood Bars

Line an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper.

Add date crust ingredients to a food processor, pulse a few times to get the mixture started. Continue processing until nuts and dates are broken down, and the mixture is sticky and starting to ball up.

Put date mixture into the pan and firmly + evenly press the ingredients down and together to make the crust. Refrigerate while you make the filling.

Wash food processor container, then add frozen tart cherries, coconut, cashews, and chia seeds. Pulse about 10 times to start breaking down. Add remaining filling ingredients, and process until smooth besides for the little bits of chia you see.

Remove pan from refrigerator and spread tart cherry filling out over the crust. Top with any nuts or seeds, and coconut.

Freeze for at least two hours. Cut when you’re ready to enjoy. These bars keep well in the freezer for a month, or in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.