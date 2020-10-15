  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Udi's Gluten Free Stuffing

October 15, 2020
You won't even know it's gluten free
Courtesy of ReadySetEat

This rich, gluten-free stuffing tastes just like the real thing. The addition of butter, chicken broth and heavy whipping cream, give this stuffing recipe a smooth and delicious texture. 

Recipe courtesy of ReadySetEat

Ready in
1 h and 20 m
30 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
363
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
  • 1 loaf (12 oz each) Udi’s™ Multigrain Sandwich Bread, cut in 1-inch pieces
  • 1 loaf (12 oz each) Udi’s™ Soft White Sandwich Bread, cut in 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 Cup fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley
  • 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh sage leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 Cup unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 Cup chopped celery
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 Cup heavy (whipping) cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

Spread bread cubes evenly on large baking sheet.

Bake 15 minutes, until golden brown and crisp, stirring halfway through; cool completely.

Reduce oven temperature to 325°F.

Melt butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat.

Add onion and celery and cook until softened, about 6 minutes.

Whisk together eggs, broth and heavy cream in a large bowl.

Stir in bread, parsley, sage, salt, pepper and onion mixture.

Pour into baking dish, cover with foil and bake 30 minutes.

Remove foil and continue baking until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving363
Total Fat23g36%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated13g65%
Cholesterol81mg27%
Protein8g16%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A195µg22%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.6%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.1%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.3%
Vitamin E0.9mg6.1%
Vitamin K62µg52%
Calcium133mg13%
Fiber3g14%
Folate (food)54µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)73µg18%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg23%
Phosphorus124mg18%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium209mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.6%
Sodium323mg13%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.1%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water74gN/A
Zinc1mg8.8%
Udi's Gluten Free Stuffing