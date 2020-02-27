Tropical Smoothie Bowl with Dairy-Free Yogurt

With this easy and bright recipe, you will have a little taste of the tropics in your kitchen. Smoothie bowls are just like your regular drinkable smoothie but thicker, served in a bowl and topped with fun add-ins, such as granola and coconut. With lots of fruits and even the option to sneak in some vegetables, this pineapple, banana and mango smoothie bowl is the perfect nutritious and diet-friendly breakfast to blend up before school or a workout.

Recipe courtesy of West of the Loop