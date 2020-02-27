  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tropical Smoothie Bowl with Dairy-Free Yogurt

February 27, 2020 | 11:26am
For when you're celebrating some sunshine or nostalgic for summer
Recipe courtesy of West of the Loop

With this easy and bright recipe, you will have a little taste of the tropics in your kitchen. Smoothie bowls are just like your regular drinkable smoothie but thicker, served in a bowl and topped with fun add-ins, such as granola and coconut. With lots of fruits and even the option to sneak in some vegetables, this pineapple, banana and mango smoothie bowl is the perfect nutritious and diet-friendly breakfast to blend up before school or a workout.

Ready in
5 m
2 m
(prepare time)
3 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Notes

You can use any type of yogurt you want, and try out different fruits for a wealth of flavor combinations. You can incorprate some vegetables by adding in some frozen spinach or cauliflower. 

Ingredients

  • 2 frozen bananas
  • 2 Cups fresh or frozen mango chunks
  • 2 Cups fresh or frozen pineapple chunks
  • 2 peach-mango Silk dairy-free yogurts
  • toppings: unsweetened grated coconut, granola, berries, banana chips

Directions

Combine the banana, mango and pineapple in a high-speed blender.

Add the Silk Dairy-Free Yogurt.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into bowls and garnish with toppings of choice.

