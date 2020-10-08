Trinbagonian doubles

Mix the flour, baking powder, dry yeast, turmeric, salt and sugar in a medium bowl.

Make a well in the middle and slowly pour in the water.

Depending on the brand of flour, you may need a little more or less water.

Incorporate the ingredients by hand and knead the dough while spinning the bowl until it’s ready, about five minutes.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it rest for 30 minutes or until the dough roughly doubles in size.