As Queen Trini Lisa puts it, “More doubles, less troubles!” Trinbagonian Doubles consists of fried flatbreads spiced with turmeric, sandwiching a curried chickpea filling. This popular flatbread sandwich can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch and dinner, or a second, later dinner.
Recipe courtesy of Tabasco and created by Chef Lisa Nelson of Queen Trini Lisa.
Ingredients
For the mango chutney
- 1 Tablespoon Tabasco Original Red Sauce
- 1 firm mango, peeled and diced into medium pieces
- 2 Tablespoons cilantro, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
For the doubles dough
- 3 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon active dry yeast
- 1/2 Teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil for separating the dough, plus more to fill a medium pan
- 1 1/2 Cup warm water
- 1/4 Teaspoon brown sugar
For the chickpea filling
- 2 15-ounce cans of cooked chickpeas
- 1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon curry powder
- 1 Teaspoon geera powder (ground roasted cumin seeds)
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 2 Tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 2 Teaspoons Tony’s seasoning salt or your favorite brand (kosher salt works well as a substitute)
- 1 cucumber, grated (for serving)
Directions
For the mango chutney
Blend mango, Tabasco Original Red Sauce, cilantro and salt in a blender or food processor on high until completely incorporated.
Set aside.
For the doubles dough
Mix the flour, baking powder, dry yeast, turmeric, salt and sugar in a medium bowl.
Make a well in the middle and slowly pour in the water.
Depending on the brand of flour, you may need a little more or less water.
Incorporate the ingredients by hand and knead the dough while spinning the bowl until it’s ready, about five minutes.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it rest for 30 minutes or until the dough roughly doubles in size.
For the chickpea filling
While the dough rests, make the chickpea filling: Blend the onion, garlic, and cilantro until finely minced in a blender.
Add the oil to a pan over medium heat.
Add the curry powder and briefly sauté.
Add a splash of water to form a paste.
Then add the blended ingredients and cook for two to three minutes.
Add the chickpeas and cook for about 20 minutes, until they are softened enough to be easily mashed with a wooden spoon.
Season with the seasoning salt as you go.
Finish by folding in the geera powder.
Set aside.
Begin frying the dough by heating a heavy bottomed pan over medium high heat.
Add about half an inch of oil to the pan and get it nice and hot (350 degrees Fahrenheit ideally).
Tear a couple golf ball-sized pieces of dough from the bowl — coating them in a splash of oil — and flatten on a plate, cutting board or counter. (The oil makes it easy to flatten the dough without it sticking to your fingers or to the surface.)
Working one at a time, fry each piece of dough for five to 10 seconds, then flip and let fry for another five to 10 seconds.
Move to a paper towel lined plate or bowl.
Add a spoonful of the chickpea filling on top of the fried dough.
Garnish with grated cucumber, mango chutney and Tabasco Original Red Sauce.