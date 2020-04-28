  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Traditional Flan

April 28, 2020
Forever a fan of flan
Flan

Photo courtesy of Nestlé

Flans are fit for birthdays and all sorts of fun. This traditional Mexican custard cake features a top coat of caramel sauce. Best prepare and cook in the evening and refrigerate overnight before serving. 

Recipe courtesy of Nestlé

Ready in
5 h 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
5 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
229
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
  • 12 Ounces NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
  • 14 Ounces NESTLÉ LA LECHERA Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 350° F.

HEAT sugar in small, heavy-duty saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes or until dissolved and caramel-colored.

POUR onto bottom of 9-inch-round cake pan; quickly swirl around bottom to coat.

PLACE evaporated milk, LA LECHERA, eggs and vanilla extract in blender; cover. Blend for 5 seconds.

POUR into prepared pan.

COVER lightly with foil. Place pan in large roasting pan; fill roasting pan with warm water to about 1-inch depth.

BAKE for 50 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Remove flan from water. Cool on wire rack. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

SERVE, run small spatula around edge of pan. Invert serving plate over pan. Turn over; shake gently to release.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving229
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar33gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol112mg37%
Protein8g15%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A83µg9%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.2%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.3%
Calcium182mg18%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron0.6mg3.1%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.9%
Phosphorus191mg27%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium244mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.5%
Sodium108mg4%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water49gN/A
Zinc0.9mg7.8%
