Traditional Flan

Flans are fit for birthdays and all sorts of fun. This traditional Mexican custard cake features a top coat of caramel sauce. Best prepare and cook in the evening and refrigerate overnight before serving.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
- 12 Ounces NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
- 14 Ounces NESTLÉ LA LECHERA Sweetened Condensed Milk
- 6 large eggs
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
PREHEAT oven to 350° F.
HEAT sugar in small, heavy-duty saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes or until dissolved and caramel-colored.
POUR onto bottom of 9-inch-round cake pan; quickly swirl around bottom to coat.
PLACE evaporated milk, LA LECHERA, eggs and vanilla extract in blender; cover. Blend for 5 seconds.
POUR into prepared pan.
COVER lightly with foil. Place pan in large roasting pan; fill roasting pan with warm water to about 1-inch depth.
BAKE for 50 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Remove flan from water. Cool on wire rack. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.
SERVE, run small spatula around edge of pan. Invert serving plate over pan. Turn over; shake gently to release.