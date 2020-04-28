Traditional Flan

PREHEAT oven to 350° F.

HEAT sugar in small, heavy-duty saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes or until dissolved and caramel-colored.

POUR onto bottom of 9-inch-round cake pan; quickly swirl around bottom to coat.

PLACE evaporated milk, LA LECHERA, eggs and vanilla extract in blender; cover. Blend for 5 seconds.

POUR into prepared pan.

COVER lightly with foil. Place pan in large roasting pan; fill roasting pan with warm water to about 1-inch depth.

BAKE for 50 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Remove flan from water. Cool on wire rack. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

SERVE, run small spatula around edge of pan. Invert serving plate over pan. Turn over; shake gently to release.